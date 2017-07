Nisha Rawal Shares Adorable Pic With Month-Old Son Kavish

Highlights Karan announced the birth of his son by sharing a photo of his tiny feet "The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts," he wrote Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra have been married for over 5 years

Television actress Nisha Rawal, who welcomed a baby boy on June 14 , shared yet another adorable photograph with her little bundle of joy. In the picture, the actress is seen holding one-month-old Kavish in her arms. The little one can't seem to take his eyes off his mother as she smiles for the cameras. "Someday when the pages of my life end, I know you will be one of its most beautiful chapters -Anonymous," she wrote. Nisha Rawal has been married to actor Karan Mehra for over five years. Karan shared the news of his son's birth on social media by sharing a picture of his tiny feet. "The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts; this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy," he wrote.Nisha Rawal has kept her fans and followers updated by posting pictures of her son on social media. Last week, she shared a picture and captioned it as: "I believe in Love-at-first-sight because I am a mom-Anonymous."In a post, Nisha expressed her gratitude towards her friends and family, who supported her during the pregnancy. She posted a picture of herself with the baby bump and wrote, "This one's for all who have shown me unconditional love during this sensitive journey."Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal began their careers as models. They dated for six years before getting married.Nisha and Karan featured together on the dance reality showKaran Mehra is best known for his role as Natik in. He was last seen in the reality showNisha's last television show was