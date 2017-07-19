Nisha Rawal Shares Adorable Pic With Month-Old Son Kavish

Highlights
- Karan announced the birth of his son by sharing a photo of his tiny feet
- "The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts," he wrote
- Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra have been married for over 5 years
Nisha Rawal has kept her fans and followers updated by posting pictures of her son on social media. Last week, she shared a picture and captioned it as: "I believe in Love-at-first-sight because I am a mom-Anonymous."
In a post, Nisha expressed her gratitude towards her friends and family, who supported her during the pregnancy. She posted a picture of herself with the baby bump and wrote, "This one's for all who have shown me unconditional love during this sensitive journey."
This one's for all who have shown me unconditional love during this sensitive journey: To friends who care, to the strangers who offer me to jump the shopping queues, to the store attendants who run to offer a chair, to the security guards who switch off the scanners so the baby is safe, to fans who endlessly and lovingly wait for my posts just to shower their love on me, to mommy who pays a surprise visit with my favourite halwa, to family that's in preparation every moment to welcome the new member, to the staff at home who doesn't let me bend to pick up stuff, to my music sir who lets me attend class with millions of pillows around me and above all to my partner who freezes at night inside umpteen layers of quilts so I can sleep in a comfortable temperature, who holds my hand every step of the way and without whom I would never be fortunate enough to experience this magic inside and around me and of course to the little angel growing inside me always reminding me of how much power nature has bestowed upon me, the power of being a woman, the power of procreation. THANK YOU GOD for so many priceless joys Thank u @rohitkverma for this bespoke pregnancy dress
Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal began their careers as models. They dated for six years before getting married.
Nisha and Karan featured together on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5.
Karan Mehra is best known for his role as Natik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 10.
Nisha's last television show was Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki.