NIA Raids In Delhi, Kashmir Over Terror Funding In Valley

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and eight in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana, after registering a case in connection with terror funding through hawala channels in the Kashmir Valley.The NIA, which had earlier registered a Preliminary Enquiry, converted it into a Regular Case last evening and began searches early this morning. House of several separatists and some businessmen were raided this morning. Searches were also conducted at residence of some separatist leaders and their relatives, also at houses of Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, who were recently questioned by NIA in Delhi.Last week, the NIA had questioned three Kashmiri separatists, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias 'Bitta Karate', Nayeem Khan and Javed Ahmed Baba alias 'Gazi' of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, in connection with a case related to the funding of terror and subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The accused were asked to produce certain documents for examination.The NIA's probe was triggered by a sting operation, aired on a news channel, in which Mr Khan was allegedly seen confessing to receiving money from Pakistan-based terror groups through hawala channels for funding violent activities including torching of schools and stone throwing.Following the sting, Mr Khan was suspended from the Syed Ali Shah Geelani-led Hurriyat Conference.However, Nayeem Khan denied the allegations of receiving funds from Pakistan, claiming the sting operation was "fake and doctored".