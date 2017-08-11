Newborns To Get Aadhaar Cards At Punjab Hospitals

Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra said on Friday that Aadhaar cards will be issued to new born children in government hospitals."Henceforth, Aadhaar card facilities would be extended to newborns at the premises of hospitals itself. The Heath Department would extend this service with the coordination of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)," Mr Mohindra said.The facility, being launched under the service delivery programme, is likely to benefit hundreds of children born in hospitals in Punjab every month.Mr Mohindra also said that specialists, including civil surgeons and senior medical officers, posted on non-clinical posts will also perform clinical duties on every Saturday."They will also perform scheduled surgeries on fixed days in government hospitals," the minister said.