News Flash
2 workers killed, 7 injured after molten iron fell on them at steel plant in West Bengal's Burnpur

New Video Of Eman Ahmed Shows Media Waiting, Sister Breaks Down

The manner of Ms Ahmed's departure from Mumbai's Saifee Hospital has caused public anger and demands for introspection by both the media and the doctors who treated her.

All India | Written by | Updated: May 06, 2017 11:46 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
New Video Of Eman Ahmed Shows Media Waiting, Sister Breaks Down

Click to Play

Eman Ahmed was brought to Mumbai's Saifee Hospital for weight-loss treatment from Egypt.

Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. Egyptian woman underwent stomach-stapling in Mumbai
  2. Release from hospital amid media scrum being questioned
  3. Video shows she was given no privacy as she left
A new video exposes the lack of privacy for Egyptian Eman Ahmed as she was released from a hospital in Mumbai two days ago. In the video, the woman who arrived in India as the world's heaviest is brought towards the media in a wheelchair. Her sister, Shaima, distressed at the jumble of cameras and reporters, breaks down. She is consoled by doctors from Abu Dhabi where Ms Ahmed was flown from Mumbai.

The manner of Ms Ahmed's departure after three months in Mumbai's Saifee Hospital has caused public anger and demands for introspection by both the media and the doctors who treated her. They have denied allowing reporters inappropriate access to ensure maximum publicity for the improved condition of the 37-year-old who, after bariatric surgery or stomach-stapling, now weights 176 kilos.
 
eman ahmed pti

Eman Ahmed was brought towards media in a wheelchair, while exiting Mumbai's Saifee Hospital.

Yesterday, Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, the lead surgeon handling Eman's treatment, told NDTV: "She was plethora of diseases. Now, we have been able to send her on a wheelchair."

Ms Ahmed's sister had earlier accused the doctors of lying about her sister's weight loss. They said she was upset at being told that it was time for Ms Ahmed's free-of-cost treatment to end and for her to return to Egypt.

Yesterday, doctors from her new hospital in Abu Dhabi, where she will spend a year in physiotherapy, shared footage of her arrival and a luxurious room where she will stay.
 
eman ahmed sister shaima

Eman Ahmed's sister, Shaima, broke down, distressed at the jumble of cameras and reporters.

Shaina NC of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra who mediated between Ms Ahmed's sister and the Saifee  Hospital staff has said the 37-year-old received quality care and chose to be treated in Mumbai above other options.

The patient had arrived in Mumbai on. Specially refurbished cargo plane. She had not left her apartment in Egypt for nearly two decades.

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READHer Groom Appeared High. So This Punjabi Bride Walked Away From Ceremony
Eman AhmedEman Ahmed Abu DhabiEman Ahmed Mumbai departure

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................