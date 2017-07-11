New Treatment for Chronic Pain in the Offing: Eat Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Beat the Pain

Highlights
- Chronic pain is one of the most common health issues
- It is either a result of a bad past injury or other medical conditions
- Chronic pain is often triggered due the body's inflammatory response
Chronic pain is often triggered due the body's inflammatory response. The same can happen in the muscle, connective tissues, joints, ligaments and other areas in the body. If the pain is primarily associated with inflammation, cutting down on inflammation-causing foods may help a great deal. Items like tulsi, turmeric and others that come loaded with anti-inflammatory properties may help as well. The Mediterranean diet has also been linked to providing benefits in people suffering from chronic pain. The diet is usually rich in fish, plant based protein along with nuts, seeds - all in all, a good combination of essential fats, antioxidants and protein. A good night's sleep and moderate caffeine consumption has also been known to tame chronic pain. If you are looking for ways to tackle your pain naturally, then the following food items must be kept handy to battle chronic pain:
Green veggies
These are high in anti-inflammatory agents and a bevy of micronutrients. Vitamin E, that is present in most green, leafy vegetables is excellent for combating inflammation and reducing pain.
Nuts and seeds
The importance of omega 3 in our diet is unquestionable. Seeds and nuts come loaded with antioxidants, phytonutrients, protein, fibre and flavonoids. Flaxseeds, for example, are packed with lignans that are great for fighting inflammation.
Green tea
One of the easiest ways to remain fit and healthy and keep ailments at bay is to include green tea in your regular diet. It comes laced with agents like catechin polyphenols that make it a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agent.
If you happen to suffer from persistent chronic pain, get in touch with a medical expert and learn how you can manage your condition better.