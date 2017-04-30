New Train Will Offer Wi-Fi, Cuisines By Celebrity Chefs, TV On Every Seat

Highlights Railways to launch premier train service in June - The Tejas Express The 20-Coach train will be equipped with 22 state-of-the-art features High-end, eco-friendly facilities, with focus on safety and comfort

Soon, train passengers travelling between Mumbai and Goa will get facilities like choice cuisines curated by celebrity chefs, tea and coffee vending machines in every coach and individual LCD screens. Railways will unveil a new premier train service between Mumbai and Goa in June with state-of-the-art facilities. The 20-coach Tejas Express will also have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches, a first for the Indian Railways.Currently automatic doors are operational in only metro trains, while gangways, corridors between coaches, are not closed from the sides. After the Mumbai-Goa run, the Tejas service, which was promised in the budget, is likely to be introduced on the Delhi-Chandigarh route.Since Tejas will be a new premier class train, there will be many facilities including tea and coffee vending machines, magazines and snack tables, said a senior Railway Ministry official. There will also be water level indicators in bio-vacuum toilets, sensorised taps, and hand driers.Besides choicest cuisines curated by celebrity chefs, there will be Wi-Fi facilities and toilet engagement boards. The train's interior colour scheme will match the exterior to give the passengers a feel of world class travel.The LCD screens meant for entertainment purpose will also be used for disseminating passenger-related information and safety instructions, the official said.Tejas coaches will also have integrated braille displays, digital destination boards, and electronic passenger reservation charts. Catering services will be part of the fare for Tejas, just like that of Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.Comprising executive class and chair cars, Tejas coaches will be equipped with 22 new features, including fire and smoke detection and suppression systems and the improved aesthetics. The aim is to provide comfort to passengers in the inter-city journeys, the official said.