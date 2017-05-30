News Flash
Bengal actor Vikram Chatterjee charged with culpable homicide for model Sonika Chauhan's death in car accident

New Rs 1 Note Soon, Here's What It Will Look Like

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 30, 2017 18:35 IST
137 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
New Rs 1 Note Soon, Here's What It Will Look Like

The new Re 1 note will carry a photo of Sagar Samrat oil exploration rig

New Delhi:  A new one rupee note will be launched soon, the government has said. It will be of a different colour than its previous form and will have an image of the Sagar Samrat oil exploration rig, say officials.

This is the third new currency to be launched by the government since demonetization in November, when the highest value notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 were banned overnight as a sweeping measure to check black or untaxed money.

After the notes ban was announced on November 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brand new Rs 2,000 and 500 notes were introduced with updated security features. The government said to match global standards, the security features would be changed every few years. 

The one-rupee note will be in a pink and green colour theme, officials said. The note will also have the number '1' written in 15 languages.

Till demonetisation, there had been no major change in currency notes for over a decade.
 

Trending

Share this story on

137 Shares
ALSO READChief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Changes Tack, Finds Way to Get Work Done
Re 1Rs 1New 1 rupee noteRs 1 noteRe 1 noteSagar Samrat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket ScoreCBSE 10th ResultsFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................