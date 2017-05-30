New Rs 1 Note Soon, Here's What It Will Look Like

A new one rupee note will be launched soon, the government has said. It will be of a different colour than its previous form and will have an image of the Sagar Samrat oil exploration rig, say officials.This is the third new currency to be launched by the government since demonetization in November, when the highest value notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 were banned overnight as a sweeping measure to check black or untaxed money.After the notes ban was announced on November 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brand new Rs 2,000 and 500 notes were introduced with updated security features. The government said to match global standards, the security features would be changed every few years.The one-rupee note will be in a pink and green colour theme, officials said. The note will also have the number '1' written in 15 languages.Till demonetisation, there had been no major change in currency notes for over a decade.