New Army Recruits From Kashmir Perform Passing Out Parade

A passing out parade was held today in Srinagar by new army recruits from Jammu and Kashmir who became part of the JAK LI or Jammu And Kashmir Light Infantry regiment. Graduating after rigorous military training, Young Kashmiri soldiers said the Valley's youth must shun the path of stone-throwing and join army to live a life of dignity and play their role in the defence of the country.The young cadets who took oath as soldiers today - 251 in all - are all from the state and ready to defend the country.The recent killing of Kashmiri soldiers Lt Umar Fayaz and Lance Naik Ghulam Mohi ud din by terrorists has not dampened their spirit.They have broken many barriers on their journey to become soldiers, successfully completing one year of strenuous training."I want to tell everybody that stop stone pelting and join army. It provides a livelihood and a respectable life," said a recruit from Shopian district of South Kashmir.The Army said locally-recruited security forces personnel are playing a leading role in anti-terror operations."The interest and enthusiasm to join the army is still very high and thousands are taking part in recruitment rallies," said Lt Gen JS Sandhu, the General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps.Last year 242 cadets passed out to join the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and earlier this year 134 recruits passed out."I am feeling proud. My message is everybody must join the Indian army, it is a good profession," said Kajal, the sister of a recruit.