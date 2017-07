Neetu Kapoor's Granddaughter Was The Star Of Her Birthday Party

Highlights Samara smiled and posed for the paparazzi Neetu shared a video of Samara dancing to Ranbir's song Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 59th birthday with her family and friends

Neetu Kapoor ringed in her 59th birthday quietly with her family and close friends at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor's actor husband Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara were beside her as she celebrated with enthusiasm. After the party, when the Kapoors and their guests prepared to leave they met the paparazzi and from that moment, the spotlight followed Ranbir's niece Samara, who just loved posing for the shutterbugs. The party group posed for one picture together and dispersed quickly but not Samara, who smiled, waved and posed even from inside the car she was travelling in. Take a look at Samara being absolutely adorable in these pics:Riddhima shared this picture from the actual celebration and we were quick to spot Samara, who had eyes only for the candle-lit cake. She's the only one ready with a spoon (totally cute):Neetu Kapoor's party group also included her sister-in-law Rima Jain and her husband Manoj Jain.Neetu Kapoor's Instagram page is filled with Samara's absolutely hilarious and funny pictures and videos:Neetu Kapoor reveals that Samara is quite a storyteller:No one can photobomb (of sorts) Rishi Kapoor better than Samara. Here's proof:Samara just loves birthday parties.When Samara's away, nani Neetu Kapoor 'misses the drama.' PS: Here's why you shouldn't mess with Samara.Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Jagga Jasoos, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The Anurag Basu-directed film will release on July 14.