Neetu Kapoor's Granddaughter Was The Star Of Her Birthday Party

Neetu Kapoor ringed in her 59th birthday quietly with her family and close friends but the spotlight followed her granddaughter Samara

All India | Written by | Updated: July 08, 2017 16:44 IST
Neetu Kapoor with her family on her birthday. (Image courtesy: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Samara smiled and posed for the paparazzi
  2. Neetu shared a video of Samara dancing to Ranbir's song
  3. Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 59th birthday with her family and friends
Neetu Kapoor ringed in her 59th birthday quietly with her family and close friends at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor's actor husband Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara were beside her as she celebrated with enthusiasm. After the party, when the Kapoors and their guests prepared to leave they met the paparazzi and from that moment, the spotlight followed Ranbir's niece Samara, who just loved posing for the shutterbugs. The party group posed for one picture together and dispersed quickly but not Samara, who smiled, waved and posed even from inside the car she was travelling in. Take a look at Samara being absolutely adorable in these pics:
 
samara

samara

samara


Riddhima shared this picture from the actual celebration and we were quick to spot Samara, who had eyes only for the candle-lit cake. She's the only one ready with a spoon (totally cute):

 
 

Happiest bday mommy B day dinner

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on



Neetu Kapoor's party group also included her sister-in-law Rima Jain and her husband Manoj Jain.

 


Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor also posted this adorable video of Samara dancing to her uncle Ranbir Kapoor's song Galti Se Mistake from his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.

 
 

Sam slays Jagga .

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Neetu Kapoor's Instagram page is filled with Samara's absolutely hilarious and funny pictures and videos:

 
 

Ab inka kya karein ???

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Neetu Kapoor reveals that Samara is quite a storyteller:

 
 

Mera chotasa storyteller!! Wat amuses me is the age the girl gets kidnapped 29 and 79 @brat.man @riddhimakapoorsahni

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



No one can photobomb (of sorts) Rishi Kapoor better than Samara. Here's proof:

 
 

Love u Nana always with you Sam

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Samara just loves birthday parties.

 
 

Celebrating NANA s birthday

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



When Samara's away, nani Neetu Kapoor 'misses the drama.' PS: Here's why you shouldn't mess with Samara.

 
 

#karategirl #loveofmylife #miss#innocence

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Jagga Jasoos, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The Anurag Basu-directed film will release on July 14.

