NEET Results 2017: Supreme Court To Hear CBSE's Plea On Exam Results The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is also seeking the transfer of the matter from Madras and Gujarat High Court to the top court.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT NEET Results 2017: High Court had stayed the publication of results of the medical entrance test New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear CBSE's plea on NEET 2017 results coming Monday, June 12. The board had filed a plea seeking



Last month, the Madras High Court had stayed the publication of NEET results, directing the Medical Council of India, Health Ministry and the board to file counter affidavits.



The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is also seeking the transfer of the matter from Madras and Gujarat High Court to the top court.



Petitioners alleged that the NEET question paper for medical and dental courses in some vernacular languages paper presented a different set of questions. The cases further claimed that the question papers in Tamil and Gujarati languages were easier than that of the English paper.



The petitioners sought cancellation of NEET exam held on May 7 and



Denying the charges in front of Madras High Court, the board said that question papers are set by experts who decide the difficulty level. It added that the future of over 11 lakh candidates, who appeared for the test, would be in jeopardy and create unrest among various stakeholders.



was held on May 7 for 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats. A total of 11,38,890 students appeared for the exam including 1,522 NRIs and 613 foreigners. Apart from English and Hindi, the medical entrance test was held in 10 languages - Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Oriya and Kannada.



A notification had earlier announced that the



The Supreme Court will hear CBSE's plea on NEET 2017 results coming Monday, June 12. The board had filed a plea seeking a vacation on the court stay on the results of National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test or NEET and squashes the demand of holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) afresh.Last month, the Madras High Court had stayed the publication of NEET results, directing the Medical Council of India, Health Ministry and the board to file counter affidavits.The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is also seeking the transfer of the matter from Madras and Gujarat High Court to the top court.Petitioners alleged that the NEET question paper for medical and dental courses in some vernacular languages paper presented a different set of questions. The cases further claimed that the question papers in Tamil and Gujarati languages were easier than that of the English paper.The petitioners sought cancellation of NEET exam held on May 7 and requested for fresh exams Denying the charges in front of Madras High Court, the board said that question papers are set by experts who decide the difficulty level. It added that the future of over 11 lakh candidates, who appeared for the test, would be in jeopardy and create unrest among various stakeholders. NEET 2017 was held on May 7 for 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats. A total of 11,38,890 students appeared for the exam including 1,522 NRIs and 613 foreigners. Apart from English and Hindi, the medical entrance test was held in 10 languages - Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Oriya and Kannada.A notification had earlier announced that the NEET results will be declared on June 8