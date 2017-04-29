Nearly 400 Judicial Officers Transferred In Uttar Pradesh

The Allahabad High Court has transferred close to 400 judicial officers, nearly half of them of the Additional District and Sessions Judge rank, in a major reshuffle in the lower judiciary in Uttar Pradesh.According to the notifications issued yesterday by the High Court's Registrar General Dinesh Kumar Singh, the transferred judicial officers include 199 ADJs posted in regular courts and another eight of the same rank posted at fast track courts in various districts.All the judicial officers have been directed to "keep themselves ready to hand over charge at their present place of posting on May 8".The reshuffle has been markedly comprehensive in the districts like Jhansi, Banda, Moradabad and Sitapur - each of them having six ADJs to have been shifted elsewhere.Lucknow, Meerut, Mainpuri, Bijnor and Hamirpur have five transferred ADJs each.Besides, the list of those transferred include another 118 judicial officers holding the rank of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM), additional CJM, additional CJM (Railway), additional CMM, civil judges/additional civil judges (senior division) and judges/additional judges small causes courts.The largest number of judicial officers of the aforesaid rank to have been transferred are from Aligarh (10), followed by Agra (five) and Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, Saharanpur, Sonbhadra and Varanasi (four each).Also, 43 judicial officers of the rank of civil judge/additional civil judge (Junior Division), judicial magistrate and metropolitan magistrate have been assigned new places of posting, according to the notifications that have been put out on the High Court's official website.