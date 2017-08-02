NDA Ally Shiv Sena Wants Relook At Air India Disinvestment Decision

Shiv Sena, a constituent of the NDA government, on Tuesday demanded reconsideration of the decision of disinvesting the state-owned Air India.Making a special mention in the Rajya Sabha, Anil Desai cited several reasons for poor health of Air India, including over-provisioning of wide-bodied aircrafts whereas it did not have required number of narrow bodied aircraft leading to mismatch in demand and supply of planes."Air India's prospects were turned into losses due to mismanagement in granting bilateral agreement with foreign countries," he said.Mr Desai further said recongnised unions were "never consulted" in decision-making process and now the sufferers would be employees.The member urged the government to reconsider the decision of divestment in the company as it is a national carrier and is held in high esteem by people of India.Shiv Sena is a constituent of the NDA government. TMC member Nadimul Haque, in his special mention, talked about the high tomato prices in the country.He said due to demonetisation, tomato farmers had to suffer big losses. They planted less tomato in the summer seasons and hence higher prices of the kitchen stapple.Senior Congress member Jairam Ramesh made a demand to give greater priority to the settlement of community forest rights under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.