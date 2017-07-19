Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Casting Director Claims He Never Said 'Fair And Handsome' "I don't know from where the 'fair and handsome' bit came but I never said the words"

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is Nawazuddin's upcoming film (courtesy Babumoshai Bandookbaaz) New Delhi: Highlights 'I was completely misquoted,' said the director 'You need actors who could match his stature,' he added 'All I said was the film needed actors as good as Nawazuddin,' he said



Yesterday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted this:

Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 17, 2017



In subsequent interviews, the actor refused to provide context to his tweet but did say it was a response to somebody or something. It is thought to be a reaction to Sanjay Chouhan, quoted by



Speaking to NDTV after posting the tweet, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that it is not just Bollywood which fixates on skin colour. In his village, his acting ambition was dismissed because of the way he looks, the actor said.



Bias against colour has been flagged recently by actors Tannishtha Chatterjee, who left a comedy show midway over jokes on her complexion, and Abhay Deol, who collated a series of advertisements for fairness products featuring colleagues such as Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor.



(With inputs from PTI)





