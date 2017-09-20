Navratri 2017: When Is Navratri And Why Do We Celebrate It

When is Navratri 2017?
This year, Navratri falls from September 21, 2017 to September 29, 2017. Though there are four seasonal Navratris, it is the post-monsoon autumn festival called Sharad Navratri that is celebrated with most fervour. Sharad Navratri is celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin, which typically falls in the months of September and October.
Why do we celebrate Navratri?
Navratri is celebrated for different reasons and in different ways across India. In the East and many places of Northeast India, Navratri is observed as Durga Puja, signifying the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura. In the North and Western states, however, Navratri is celebrated differently with ‘Ram Lila’ performances and the burning of effigies of Ravana, signifying Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana. The final day of Navratri in North India is called Dussehra and in the East, Vijay Dashami. The overarching theme of Navratri is the victory of good over evil. The nine days of Navratri are also a major crop season cultural event.
