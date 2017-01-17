Navjot Sidhu, In Constituency Amritsar, Takes 6 Hours To Reach Golden Temple

After his "Ghar-wapsi" in the Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu's homecoming in Amritsar after months was on a grand scale as massive crowds gathered for his roadshow.The cricketer-turned politician today launched his campaign for the February 4 Punjab election, which he will contest from Amritsar East. It took him more than six hours to cover 11 km.As he arrived at the Amritsar airport, Mr Sidhu was greeted by a large crowd of Congress workers holding party flags. For several long minutes, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was waiting to join him, didn't stand a chance. When Mr and Mrs Sidhu finally cut through the crowd, they hugged quickly and then climbed aboard separate vehicles.Mr Sidhu is returning after a nearly six-month gap to the Sikh holy city which elected him to parliament twice. In that period, he quit the BJP in a huff and briefly flirted with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)."The warmth and the love and affection is heart-rending," said the 53-year-old, dressed in all black and sporting Congress colours.As his motorcade of 100 cars approached the Golden Temple, weaving through roads that were too narrow for a roadshow this size, he passed by a mosque where some devotees shouted their welcome. Without missing a beat, Mr Sidhu picked up a green scarf from one of his aides and wore it."This is a war of right and wrong. You can't be neutral," the ex-commentator said to NDTV, pledging to "restore Punjab to its pristine glory".On whether this time he would stay in Amritsar to fulfil his election promises, Sidhu said, "Of course".He asserted that his fight is for the honour of Punjab, not just Amritsar.A group of AAP workers with their candidate Ajay Gupta were completely outdone by the sheer numbers as Mr Sidhu's open-top vehicle passed by.Dr Gupta told NDTV: ''Navjot Sidhu will not have the same impact and NO we did not come together. He's on his own and we are on his own. This just happened that we were together''Mr Sidhu is expected to be the Congress' star campaigner in as many as 70 rallies through the state for the coming election.