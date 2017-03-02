National Security Adviser Doval In Israel Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Historic Visit

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held talks with senior Israeli officials in Jerusalem today ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the country this summer. With his expected trip to Israel, Mr Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country. The two nations are celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations this year.Mr Doval is on a two-day visit to Israel as part of preparations for Mr Modi's visit. He landed in Israel on Wednesday and held talks with his Israeli counterpart Brigadier General (retired) Jacob Nagel. Mr Doval also met Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Officials said that the discussions "revolved around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit this summer." News agency PTI quoted government sources and said that the visit is expected to take place around June.Recent years have seen increased cooperation and high-level visits between the two nations.President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the Israeli Parliament during his visit in October, 2015. Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj also visited Israel last year.Israeli President Rueven Rivlin also led a high-level delegation of scholars and business leaders to India in November. His was the first official visit by an Israeli head of state in over 20 years."I would like to see your Prime Minister visit Israel," Mr Rivlin had, then, said.India, which also supports Palestine, formally recognised Israel on September 17, 1950. Official diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.Benjamin Netanyahu is also expected to visit India later this year.