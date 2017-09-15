National Investigation Agency Takes Over Case Of Alleged ISIS Operative

The National Investigation Agency has taken over from the Delhi Police special cell the probe into the links of an alleged ISIS operative Shajahan Velluva Kandy who was deported from Turkey in July this year.Shajahan VK was arrested by the Delhi Police special cell on July 1 this year after he was deported by Turkish authorities.Hailing from Kannur in Kerala, Shajahan VK was allegedly trying to sneak into Syria to join the ISIS when he was held by Turkish agencies and was deported back to India."The NIA has taken over the case and started the investigation," a statement from the agency said here today.It said he is an ISIS operative who travelled to Turkey/ Syria for carrying out terrorist activities after fraudulently obtaining his passport in the fake name."Another accused who had arranged the fake passport for Shahjahan, Mohd Mushtafa alias JP from Mannady, Chennai was also arrested earlier," it said.