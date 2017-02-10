National Investigation Agency Chargesheets 2 For Alleged ISIS Links

The NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against two persons in connection with its probe in the alleged indoctrination of Kerala youths to join terror group ISIS.The agency filed the complaint in a special court in Mumbai against Arshi Qureshi (47) alias Arshid, a resident of Thane who has been arrested by the agency, and Abdul Rashid Abdulla (30), hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala, who is absconding.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it has charged the two for "their involvement in unlawful activities and in spreading hatred against India and for providing support to ISIS by furthering its activities", under various sections of the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act.The NIA took over the case from Mumbai police which had registered an FIR at its Nagpada police station."The case relates to the indoctrination of complainant's son Ashfak Majeed and his associates into extreme ideology by a group of like-minded youths from Kasaragod district of Kerala and some members of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) Mumbai who motivated and radicalised Ashfak and his associates to join the ISIS."Investigation by the NIA has established that Qureshi was involved in unlawful activities and in spreading hatred against India and was furthering the activities of the ISIS," it said.Wanted accused Abdulla, it added, was the main conspirator behind the offence of "motivating Ashfak and a number of other youths from Kasargod and Pallakkad districts of Kerala to join ISIS"."He professed and furthered the activities ISIS by showing them videos of the ISIS and also gave them lectures on violent jihad. He also financed the travel and stay of some of the missing youths," NIA said.Taking cognisance of the case, the court fixed the next of hearing in the case on February 17. The agency said it is trying to apprehend Abdulla even as the probe in this case is on.