PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping As India Set To Join Shanghai Pact

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping assumes significance as India recently boycotted the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

All India | | Updated: June 09, 2017 11:38 IST
PM Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the SCO summit in Astana.

Astana:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana amid growing differences between the two countries over a host of issues, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and India's bid to enter the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

PM Modi arrived in the Kazakh capital yesterday on a two-day visit to attend the SCO summit where India and Pakistan will be inducted as full members of the bloc.

"PM @narendramodi meets President of China #XiJinping on margins of SCO Summit in Astana," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted today.

The meeting between PM Modi and Mr Jinping assumes significance as it took place after India boycotted the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing last month where 29 world leaders participated.

India abstained from the summit to highlight concerns over the $50 billion CPEC, which is part of the 'One Belt, One Road' or OBOR project that and passes through Gilgit and Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

China is vocal about its stand to block India's admission into the 48-member NSG. It is also against India's move to get Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar listed as a terrorist by the United Nations.
 

