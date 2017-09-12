'Mr Modi Is My Prime Minister Too': Top Rahul Gandhi Quotes

Rahul Gandhi at the US university said PM Narendra Modi was a "very good communicator"

Berkeley, California: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi began a two-week tour of the US today with an address to students at the University of California, Berkley, where he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, alleging that "politics of divide and polarisation is radicalising and isolating people in India." He also said that faulty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and last year's notes ban has led to a decline in economic growth that has caused damage to agriculture and deep distress among farmers.