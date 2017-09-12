'Mr Modi Is My Prime Minister Too': Top Rahul Gandhi Quotes

Rahul Gandhi at the US university said PM Narendra Modi was a "very good communicator"
Berkeley, California: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi began a two-week tour of the US today with an address to students at the University of California, Berkley, where he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, alleging that "politics of divide and polarisation is radicalising and isolating people in India." He also said that faulty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and last year's notes ban has led to a decline in economic growth that has caused damage to agriculture and deep distress among farmers.
Here are the top 10 quotes of Rahul Gandhi's speech
I am an opposition leader, but Mr Modi is also my Prime Minister. Mr Modi has certain skills, he is a very good communicator, probably much better than me.
Being a reluctant politician is perspective from 1,000 BJP followers sitting on machines only spreading rumours about me
The BJP gives a top-down vision. We construct a bottom-up vision
Demonetisation, a completely self-inflicted move caused approximately 2 per cent loss in India's GDP
Mr Akhilesh (Yadav) is a dynast, Mr (MK) Stalin is a dynast, even Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast, even (Prem Kumar) Dhumal's son (Anurag Thakur) is a dynast, so don't go just after me
Around 2012, arrogance crept into Congress party and we stopped having conversations with people
I lost my father, my grandmother to violence. If I don't understand violence then I'd be ignorant
For everything anyone says about India, there's no democratic country in human history that has raised as many people out of poverty as India
Indira Gandhi was asked whether India will switch 'Left or Right'. She said it will stand straight and tall
The idea of ahimsa (non-violence) unites India's castes, religions and languages. An idea that Gandhi fashioned into a powerful but beautiful political weapon.