Narendra Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh For Families Of 22 People Killed In Uttar Pradesh Bus Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the deaths of 22 people in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh, and sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those killed.PM Modi also announced Rs 50,000 for each of those injured in the collision between a truck and a bus in Bareilly."The bus accident in UP's Bareilly is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said. He sanctioned the ex-gratia relief from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund or PMNRF, the Prime Minister's Office said.