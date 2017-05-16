Narcotics Control Bureau Unearths Drug Racket; Arrests Six Women, Including 4 Foreigners

Officials said the arrested foreigners include two women from Nigeria and one each from Spain and Bolivia.

All India | | Updated: May 16, 2017 13:51 IST
Narcotics Control Bureau has unearthed a Rs 20 crore drug racket in New Delhi (Representational)

New Delhi:  The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested six women, four of them foreigners, as it unearthed a Rs 20 crore international drug racket in New Delhi.

The other two women, hailing from a north eastern state, have also been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), they said.

The drug racket involves trade of contraband like cocaine and amphetamine estimated to be worth about Rs 20 crore, they said.

