Narcotics Control Bureau Unearths Drug Racket; Arrests Six Women, Including 4 Foreigners

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested six women, four of them foreigners, as it unearthed a Rs 20 crore international drug racket in New Delhi.Officials said the arrested foreigners include two women from Nigeria and one each from Spain and Bolivia.The other two women, hailing from a north eastern state, have also been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), they said.The drug racket involves trade of contraband like cocaine and amphetamine estimated to be worth about Rs 20 crore, they said.