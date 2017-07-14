Nagpur Bomb Blast Suspect Divorces Wife After Uttering Talaq Thrice Over Phone

The woman claimed her husband Shamsuddin Shah was involved in the Nagpur blast and was sent to jail by the Maharashtra Police.

The man allegedly divorced his wife after she 'resisted his criminal activities'. (File)

Banda (Uttar Pradesh):  A man allegedly involved in the 2012 Nagpur bomb blast case, divorced his wife by uttering the word 'talaq' thrice over the phone after she "resisted his criminal activities". The police have started a probe into the matter based on a complaint filed by the woman.

The woman told the police that she married Shamsuddin Shah in 2011, embraced Islam and changed her name from Snehlata to Shamshun Nisha. She claimed that Shah was involved in the Nagpur blast and was sent to jail by the Maharashtra Police.

Nisha alleged that after she opposed his criminal activites, Shah started committing atrocities on her and on May 25, he divorced her by uttering 'talaq' thrice over the phone. 

 "We have asked the Maharashtra Police to verify the charge against the man levelled by his wife that he was involved in the Nagpur blast," said additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap. Mr Pratap added that her complaint was being looked into seriously.

Meanwhile, in a memorandum, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini leaders alleged that Shah was trapping innocent Hindu women and pushing them into flesh trade. They dubbed it as a case of love jihad. 

