Nagaland Violence: Protest Calms Down Following Deployment Of Paramilitary Forces

The situation in Nagaland's Kohima seemed to have calmed down after five columns, or 375 soldiers, of paramilitary forces were deployed across the city, which had witnessed arson and vandalism since Thursday afternoon following the government's refusal to postpone the civic body polls."The situation is under control. The important locations have been taken care of," said a senior officer of the Assam Rifles.The protestors had demanded a revocation of an order allowing 33 per cent reservation for women in the civic body polls which, according to them, is a violation of the Naga tribals' right guaranteed by Article 371 (A) of the Constitution. The Article allows them to follow their tradition laws which do not give women any political right. The groups, however, said that women are free to contest polls albeit any quota.Protestors further claimed that the government went back on its promise to postpone the civic body polls and hold talks. On Saturday, the government - complying with an order of the Gauhati High Court - decided to go ahead with the polls.After two people were killed in clashes between protestors and police, thousands of Naga protestors set fire to the offices of Kohima Municipal Council and the Directorate of Transport on Thursday. The mob, subsequently, went on a rampage, burning and vandalizing government property and vehicles after Chief Minister TR Zeliang refused to meet an ultimatum to resign. The tribals also protested outside the house of Mr Zeliang's relative in Dimapur.A curfew was subsequently imposed and sources say that the elections, which were held on February 1 in 11 of the 32 municipal bodies, will be declared null and void.