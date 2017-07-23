Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang Expands Ministry, Inducts 10 Ministers

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang, who was sworn-in amid high political drama, on Saturday expanded his ministry and inducted 10 cabinet ministers.Governor PB Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at a glittering ceremony at the Raj Bhavan this evening in the presence of Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio, BJP state President Visasolie Lhoungu.Mr Zeliang was sworn-in on Thursday after the governor sacked the then Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu, who failed to turn up for the vote of confidence. Mr Zeliang on Friday won the trust vote in the assembly by securing 47 of 59 votes.Eight of the new cabinet ministers are from the NPF and two from the BJP.G Kaito Aye, Imkong L Imchen, Tokheho Yepthomi, Y Patton, Kipili Sangtam, Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire, Kejong Chang and Neiba Kronu are from the NPF, while Imtilemba Sangtam and Mmhonlumo Kikon are from the BJP.Kezong Chang (88) is the oldest among the ministers. Their portfolios are yet to be distributed to them. After the swearing-in, Mr Zeliang told reporters that one more cabinet minister would be inducted on Monday.Parliamentary secretaries who will look after various government departments would also be appointed next week.There was disgruntlement among some legislators who sided with Mr Zeliang over not being included in the cabinet. Some of them even went up to Mr Zeliang and Rio and left the Raj Bhavan in a huff.Asked about the discontent among some of the senior legislators, Mr Zeliang said, "Everything will be fine. They misunderstood the sitting arrangement made for the swearing-in."