Naga Chaitanya Shares The First Poster Of His Upcoming Film Yuddham Sharanam Naga Chaitanya shared the first poster of his upcoming film Yuddham Sharanam on social media today. On the poster, the 30-year-old actor is seen sporting a beard and he looks really intense

47 Shares EMAIL PRINT Naga Chaitanya in the first poster of Yuddham Sharanam (Image courtesy:Naga Chaitanya) New Delhi: Highlights The poster also features Murali Sharma and Revathy in the background "First look of Yuddham Sharanam. The dream team," tweeted Naga Yuddham Sharanam is being directed by Krishna Marimuthu Yuddham Sharanam on social media today. On the poster, the 30-year-old actor is seen sporting a beard and he looks really intense. The poster also features Murali Sharma and Revathy in the background. "First look of Yuddham Sharanam. The dream team. Hope you guys like it," tweeted Naga Chaitanya. #NC14FirstLook is trending on the Internet. Yuddham Sharanam marks Krishna Marimuthu's debut as a director. The film also stars Lavanya Tripathi, Srikanth and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. See the first poster of Naga Chaitanya's forthcoming film Yuddham Sharanam here:

#NC14FirstLook#YuddhamSharanam thank you @krishnammuthu@ssk1122@VaaraahiCC the dream team ! Hope you guys like it ! pic.twitter.com/WI1XSmituP — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) July 2, 2017



Yuddham Sharanam will reportedly be a romantic thriller. The film is being produced by Sai Korrapati under the banner Varahi Chalana Chitram.



Naga Chaitanya is the son of Akkineni Nagarjuna. Naragasooran, reported IANS.



"Naga Chaitanya is on board. It's going to be a dual hero subject and the team is in talks with Arvind Swami. Karthick had met Arvind recently but they are yet to officially announce anything," IANS quoted a source as saying.



Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in January. The couple has co-starred in films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam(2014) and Autonagar Suriya(2014).



Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are getting married on October 6.



(With IANS inputs)



Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya shared the first poster of his upcoming filmon social media today. On the poster, the 30-year-old actor is seen sporting a beard and he looks really intense. The poster also features Murali Sharma and Revathy in the background. "First look of. The dream team. Hope you guys like it," tweeted Naga Chaitanya. #NC14FirstLook is trending on the Internet.marks Krishna Marimuthu's debut as a director. The film also stars Lavanya Tripathi, Srikanth and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. See the first poster of Naga Chaitanya's forthcoming filmhere:will reportedly be a romantic thriller. The film is being produced by Sai Korrapati under the banner Varahi Chalana Chitram.Naga Chaitanya is the son of Akkineni Nagarjuna. He was last seen in Rarandoi Veduka Chudham , directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The film also featured Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. In February, news agency IANS reported that Naga Chaitanya will soon be making his debut in the Tamil film industry. He has reportedly been roped in by filmmaker Karthick Naren for his next film, titled, reported IANS."Naga Chaitanya is on board. It's going to be a dual hero subject and the team is in talks with Arvind Swami. Karthick had met Arvind recently but they are yet to officially announce anything," IANS quoted a source as saying.Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in January. The couple has co-starred in films like(2014) and(2014).(With IANS inputs)