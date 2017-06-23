Naagin Actress Mouni Roy Slithers Into Akshay Kumar's Gold

Television actress Mouni Roy has reportedly been signed up for Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Gold, which is a fictional story based on the historic 1948 Summer Olympics hockey match, in which India won its first gold medal as a free nation. A Mumbai Mirror report stated that Mouni will start shooting for the film in August and that Akshay will join the film's shoot soon after his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha hits the screens on August 11. Gold will be directed by Reema Kagti (Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and Talaash) and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. "Mouni will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She will film for 20-25 days in August and is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative. She will be shooting extensively with Akshay," a source told Mumbai Mirror.
Reema Kagti had been developing the story of Gold for two years and the film's script is being prepared by Rajesh Devraj, reported Mumbai Mirror.
Mouni Roy debuted in television show Kyunkii.. Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and became a household name after starring in Naagin. The show recently wrapped its second season and return with a third lap toward the end of 2017. Till then, Mouni treated herself to a vacation in Chicago.
Here are some pics from Mouni's vacation:
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth, is slated for a January release around Republic Day. Gold is aiming for release in August 2018.