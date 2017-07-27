Na Na Karte... Opposition Leaders Mock Nitish Kumar-BJP Reunion

Nitish Kumar began a sixth term as Chief Minister of Bihar today, but with BJP as its partner.

All India | | Updated: July 27, 2017 15:53 IST
Narendra Modi praised Nitish Kumar on Twitter after the latter announced his resignation.

New Delhi:  A day after a shock turnaround by Nitish Kumar - once seen as the biggest challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi - various leaders from a stunned and outmaneuvered opposition took digs at the Bihar shake-up on social media.

Akhilesh Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister who lost power to the BJP in India's largest state earlier this year, found just the song to match the occasion.
 
Roughly translated, the words talk about a couple falling in love despite denying it.

Nitish Kumar began a sixth term as chief minister today, but with a different partner. After dumping last evening the grand coalition he had formed with Lalu Yadav and Congress, he has reunited with the BJP, a party he had broken up with in 2013 over the elevation of Narendra Modi.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's tweets started on a lighter note before turning ponderous.
  
Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor put out a series of tweets in which he described Nitish Kumar's move as "amoral politics".
 
It was not all scorn and criticism; leaders of the ruling BJP heaped praise and greetings on Mr Kumar for his "homecoming". Nitishgharwapsi was also a trending topic on twitter.
   

