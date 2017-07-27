Na Na Karte... Opposition Leaders Mock Nitish Kumar-BJP Reunion

ना ना करते, प्यार तुम्हीं से कर बैठे

करना था इंकार मगर इक़रार तुम्हीं से कर बैठे

Bihar Today — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 27, 2017

Rishta mubarak. Khush raho, aabaad raho, ab saat raho. pic.twitter.com/PmNe4jWHfo — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) July 26, 2017

At this rate it's not going to be. "Congress mukth Bharat" it's gonna be a "Vipaksh mukth Bharat". We need to discover our A game PDQ IMO. https://t.co/oTUxugGVqM — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) July 27, 2017

This is now the3rd time that BJP has formed a state government after losing an election. Goa, Manipur&Bihar show our democracy in poor light — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 27, 2017

Congrats to @NitishKumar ji on taking oath as CM of Bihar & starting this new innings of development & good governance. — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) July 27, 2017

Congrats to CM @NitishKumar ji & Dy CM @SushilModi ji for unitedly standing against corruption & putting Bihar back on the path of progress. pic.twitter.com/q4GYNU9k2O — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 27, 2017

A day after a shock turnaround by Nitish Kumar - once seen as the biggest challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi - various leaders from a stunned and outmaneuvered opposition took digs at the Bihar shake-up on social media.Akhilesh Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister who lost power to the BJP in India's largest state earlier this year, found just the song to match the occasion.Roughly translated, the words talk about a couple falling in love despite denying it.Nitish Kumar began a sixth term as chief minister today, but with a different partner. After dumping last evening the grand coalition he had formed with Lalu Yadav and Congress, he has reunited with the BJP, a party he had broken up with in 2013 over the elevation of Narendra Modi.Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's tweets started on a lighter note before turning ponderous.Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor put out a series of tweets in which he described Nitish Kumar's move as "amoral politics".It was not all scorn and criticism; leaders of the ruling BJP heaped praise and greetings on Mr Kumar for his "homecoming". Nitishgharwapsi was also a trending topic on twitter.