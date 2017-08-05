'This Is Their Way Of Politics': Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP, RSS For Attack

Highlights Cement brick was thrown at Rahul Gandhi's car in Gujarat on Friday Mr Gandhi, 47, was visiting flood-hit Banaskantha in Gujarat Youth Congress protesting in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Chandigarh

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today said the attack on his convoy in Gujarat was carried out by workers from the BJP and the RSS.47-year-old Mr Gandhi was touring flood-hit Banaskantha in Gujarat when alleged workers of the BJP threw a cement brick at his car. Mr Gandhi had reportedly been asked to travel in his bulletproof vehicle but he chose to sit in the first car of his convoy."Attack on me was carried out by the BJP RSS people. This is their, and PM Modi's, way of politics," he said, adding, "It is done by their people so why would they condemn it."Youth Congress workers are holding protests in metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Chandigarh to condemn the incident.Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the attack on Mr Gandhi, saying that it was a "pre-planned conspiracy"."It is a murderous attack by the BJP, RSS," Mr Azad said.The BJP has, however, denied the allegations. Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya said yesterday: "We don't know if the attack was real or orchestrated."Banaskantha, one of the areas in Gujarat worst-affected by the flood, is represented by six Congress lawmakers but none of them have visited their constituencies. They are at a resort in Bengaluru - an attempt by the Congress to protect them from being poached before the Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday.The Congress flew 43 Gujarat lawmakers to Bengaluru last Friday to prevent more defections after six of its legislators quit.