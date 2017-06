The Darjeeling protest started after Mamata Banerjee's decision to make Bengali compulsory upto Class 10.

Darjeeling: Mamata Banerjee's government in Bengal battled to stave off another big challenge today in Darjeeling, the popular hill town where an indefinite shutdown called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha started this morning. The group has said that all government offices in Darjeeling, as well as neighbouring Kalimpong, will remain shut. The protests started last week over fears that the state government is forcing the Bengali language on schools in the hill town. The army was called in after stone-throwing and vandalism by protesters who clashed with the police.