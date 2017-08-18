Must Fight Divisive Forces Out To Destroy India's Social Fabric, Says Rahul Gandhi

"Some divisive forces are out to disrupt India's social fabric and they have to be fought unitedly," Rahul Gandhi said at the Jollygrant airport in Dehradun.

Rahul Gandhi was in Dehradun to speak at his alma mater Doon School

Dehradun:  Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today alleged that some divisive forces were out to destroy the country's diverse social fabric and that these forces should be fought with a united front.

In a brief interaction with Congress party workers at the Jollygrant airport in Dehradun, he asked them to devote themselves whole-heartedly to 'Mission 2019', referring to achieving victory in the next Lok Sabha elections.

"Some divisive forces are out to disrupt India's social fabric and they have to be fought unitedly," Mr Gandhi said.

He was accorded a warm welcome by party workers led by PCC president Pritam Singh and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Indira Hridayesh at the airport as he arrived in Dehradun to participate in a programme at The Doon School, his alma mater.

Rahul Gandhi discussed with them the political scenario in the state and was apprised of the natural disasters that have hit the state in recent months.

The PCC chief invited Mr Gandhi to soon visit Uttarakhand again and provide guidance to party workers.

