Muslims To Take Part In PM Narendra Modi's International Yoga Day Event In Uttar Pradesh

At this year's International Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have for company scores of Ramzan-observing Muslims who will be performing various exercises. At least 300 Muslim men and women under the banner of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch will be among the 55,000-strong participants at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan."More than 1,000 Muslims had contacted us about participating in the International Yoga Day celebrations, but at least 300 have confirmed their participation. Most of the participants will be observing roza, while performing yoga," said Mahiraj Dhwaj Singh, national co-convener of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch for UP and Uttarakhand."In fact most of them are likely to arrive to the programme venue after Sehri (pre-dawn meal)," he added.Mr Singh also said that a request seeking a separate area for the Muslims participants will be made to the organisers.Uttar Pradesh's minister for Muslim Waqf and Haj Mohsin Raza also confirmed his participation in the event."I will also participate and perform yoga while observing roza. Both yoga and roza are good for one's health," the minister said.For the convenience of ordinary citizens, LED screens will be installed at different parks in Lucknow, so that visitors could also participate simultaneously. Directions have already been issued to hold a 28-day workshop for the participants prior to the International Yoga Day.The main programme would be the mass yoga demonstration from 7.00 am to 8.00 am, which will adhere to Common Yoga Protocol. Other events would include yoga fests, seminars, workshops, musical and cultural programmes.