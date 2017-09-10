Muslim Woman Allegedly Thrashed, Thrown Out By In-Laws For Painting PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

Nagma Parveen's in-laws allegedly said that she had lost her mental balance for painting PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

All India | | Updated: September 10, 2017 08:51 IST
264 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Muslim Woman Allegedly Thrashed, Thrown Out By In-Laws For Painting PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

Nagma Parveen had made a painting of PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Ballia:  A Muslim woman was allegedly beaten up and thrown out of her in-laws' house in Ballia after she made a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police said yesterday.

Nagma Parveen had married Pervez Khan in Basarikpur village under Sikanderpur police station area in November last year.

Her father alleged that Nagma was beaten up and thrown out of the house after she made a painting of the prime minister and the chief minister, SP Anil Kumar said.

He alleged that her in-laws said that she had lost her mental balance for painting PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP said.

He said a case has been registered and investigations were on.

Trending

Share this story on

264 Shares
ALSO READHer Husband Died Fighting Terrorists In Kashmir. Now She Joins The Army
PM Modi paintingYogi Adityanath paintingmuslim woman thrown out of house

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................