Murdered Boy's Father Opposes Pre-Arrest Bail Pleas Of Ryan Group Trustees

The group's CEO, Ryan Pinto, and his parents -- Augustine Pinto, the founding chairman of the group, and Grace Pinto, its managing director -- had earlier approached the high court seeking transit anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in the case.

All India | | Updated: September 13, 2017 16:45 IST
Barun Thakur, whose son Pradyuman was killed in Ryan School, opposed Pre-Arrest Bail Plea of the Ryans

Mumbai:  The father of the seven-year-old boy murdered at the Ryan International School in Gurgaon today approached the Bombay High Court seeking to oppose the pre-arrest bail pleas of the trustees of Ryan International Group.

The group's CEO, Ryan Pinto, and his parents -- Augustine Pinto, the founding chairman of the group, and Grace Pinto, its managing director -- had earlier approached the high court seeking transit anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in the case.

The Pintos sought protection from arrest till they approach the court concerned in Haryana.

When the pleas came up for hearing before Justice Ajey Gadkari today, lawyer Sushil Tekriwal informed the court that Barun Thakur, the father of the Class 2 student Pradyuman who was killed in the school in Gurgaon, was filing an application seeking to intervene and oppose the bail pleas.

Mr Tekriwal said the application will be filed in the high court registry, following which Justice Gadkari posted the hearing of the anticipatory bail pleas of the Pintos later this afternoon.

In the application, Mr Thakur said he is the complainant in the case and the petition of the trustees is "opposed in strongest possible terms and words as the instant case being a rarest of the rare case where a brutal, diabolical, cold blooded, barbarous, demonic, unpardonable, unprovoked, hellish, cruel homicide has taken place on the campus of Ryan International School."

Pradyuman was found with his throat slit on the morning of September 8 in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

Police allege that 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him.
 

