Munna Michael's Beparwah: Tiger Shroff And Nidhhi Agerwal Burn Up The Dance Floor The makers of Munna Michael unveiled the fifth song from the movie, titled Beparwah, today

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Munna Michael: A still from the song Beparwah New Delhi: Highlights The song has been sung by Siddharth Basrur and Nandini Deb The lyrics of the song have been written Kumaar "This is just not dance. This is my ultimate performance!," wrote Tiger S Beparwah, has been released by the makers of the film. In the three-minute song, Tiger Shroff shows off his super-cool dance moves along with Nidhhi Agerwal. At the beginning of the song, Munna (played by the 27-year-old actor) says, "Aap mein aur mujh mein ek baat common hain. Hum sab sapne dekhte hain. Par Kya hum unhe pura kar paate hain?" Beparwah will definitely make you want to put on your dancing shoes. The peppy song has been sung by Siddharth Basrur and Nandini Deb. Kumaar has written the lyrics of the song. Tiger Shroff shared the link of the song on Twitter and wrote: "This is just not dance...This is my ultimate performance! #Beparwah."



Watch the new song of Munna Michael, titled Beparwah here:

This is just not dance...This is my ultimate performance! #Beparwahhttps://t.co/FQ1hqzRqOQ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 12, 2017



and said that he had a tough time shooting for it.



"This was very challenging for me. It's my biggest song till date. After every shot and take, I felt like puking because I used to put in so much of effort in each shot," he said.

My biggest & most challenging Song till date. Blood, sweat & love! #Beparwah Out Tomorrow on @ErosNow & on YouTube!#MunnaMichaelpic.twitter.com/AYQEjdxRcZ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 11, 2017



Munna Michael has been directed by Sabbir Khan. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead role.



In the film, Tiger Shroff will be seen portraying the role of a street con, Munna, who aspires to be a renowned dancer like Michael Jackson. During his journey, Munna befriends a gangster, Mahinder Fauji (played by Nawazuddin) and teaches him how to dance.



Munna Michael is Tiger Shroff's third film with director Sabbir Khan, after Baaghi and Heropanti.



Munna Michael is scheduled to release in theatres on July 21.





