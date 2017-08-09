Mulayam Yadav Sacks 4 Akhilesh Loyalists From Lohia Trust

While Mulayam is the president of the Trust, Akhliesh, Shivpal, Ram Gopal Yadav, Mohd Azam Khan and others are its members.

All India | | Updated: August 09, 2017 00:54 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mulayam Yadav Sacks 4 Akhilesh Loyalists From Lohia Trust

Mulayam Yadav is the president of the Lohia Trust

Lucknow:  Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal today participated in a meeting of the Lohia Trust, during which four Akhilesh Yadav loyalists were removed as its members.

While Mulayam is the president of the Trust, Akhliesh, Shivpal, Ram Gopal Yadav, Mohd Azam Khan and others are its members.

Akhilesh, Ram Gopal and Mr Khan were not present at the meeting but MP Dharmendra Yadav was there, SP sources said.

On the absence of Akhilesh and his uncle Ram Gopal from the meeting, Shivpal said, "Everyone was informed. They must be busy...They will join us in the next meeting."

At the meeting, four Akhilesh loyalists Ram Govind Chowdhury, Ahmad Hasan, Usha Verma and Alok Shakya were removed as members, sources said, adding Shivpal loyalist Deepak Mishra, Ram Sewak Yadav, Ram Naresh Yadav and Rajesh Yadav were inducted.

On the meeting, Shivpal said, "The ideology of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and ways to propagate it were discussed. We are trying to strengthen the party and working on it." Shivpal loyalist Deepak Mishra said the meeting was "apolitical".

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READBoost for Ahmed Patel, Election Commission Says 2 Congress Votes Invalid: 10 Points
Mulayam SinghLohia TrustAkhilesh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalLG Q6Flipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................