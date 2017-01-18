Mulayam Singh's Must-Haves List Not Yet Cleared, Akhilesh Yadav Admits

Highlights Akhilesh Yadav given list of 38 candidates by father Mulayam Shivpal Yadav, disliked by Akhilesh Yadav, is on the list Akhilesh Yadav says list is still being reviewed carefully

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav told NDTV this evening that newly-forged peace with his father, Mulayam Singh, is holding, though he admitted that an essential part of their agreement- a list of candidates furnished by Mulayam Singh for the coming election - has not yet been approved by him."There is no longer a dispute with Netaji," he said. Asked about his father's pool of candidates, the Chief Minister said, "I am open to all good suggestions, but we have to think carefully before we select candidates. It's very important to make sure that those who represent us is the right choice. "Mulayam Singh has presented his 43-year-old son with 38 essential candidates of his choice. The list originally did not mention Mulayam Singh's younger brother, Shivpal Yadav, who the Chief Minister has red-circled repeatedly as a hostile political opponent who, despite serving as minister in his government, worked doggedly to undermine him. But by last night, Mulayam Singh had name-checked Shivpal Yadav too, a move that was seen as a potential threat to the new understanding within the family that founded and runs the Samajwadi Party.A time-out on weeks of hostilities between father and son ended only after Akhilesh Yadav trumped his father to win the rights to use the party's name and symbol -a cycle, easily recognized by voters and therefore an invaluable asset. After the Election Commission said that Akhilesh Yadav's faction, based on its majority, constitutes the Samajwadi Party, and not the far more modest and ageing group led by his 77-year-old father, there was little choice for Mulayam Singh but to step aside. He has indicated that as long as his candidates are endorsed by the party, he will not oppose Akhilesh Yadav in the election.The Chief Minister reiterated today that his strategy for winning a second term includes sealing an alliance with the Congress. He admitted that he must now beat the clock to make up for the time expended on feuding with his father, a fight he described earlier this week as "tough but necessary.""We have been badly delayed in starting campaign because of the internal dispute. I hope to declare seats and start campaigning in the next 3-4 days," he said.