Mulayam Singh's List To Akhilesh Of Must-Haves Excludes Shivpal Yadav

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav embarked this morning on a peace-keeping mission to the home of his father, Mulayam Singh, over whom he scored the rights yesterday to use their Samajwadi Party's name and symbol of the cycle.Mulayam Singh, 77, has not commented on whether he will now form a new party to contest against his son in Uttar Pradesh, where voting begins next month. To circumvent that possibility, Akhilesh Yadav has met him twice in the last 12 hours. The Chief Minister said he "sought Netaji's blessing."The search for a compromise has turned into somewhat of a treasure hunt for the 43-year-old Chief Minister - though Mulayam Singh has been virtually retired, first by his party and then yesterday by the Election Commission, he remains belligerent. Today, he presented Akhilesh Yadav with a list of 38 candidates that he reportedly said cannot be overlooked. Conspicuously excluded is Shivpal Yadav, who is Mulayam Singh's younger brother, trusted counsel, and habitual irritant to the Chief Minister. However, his son, Aditya Yadav, who is in his mid-20s, is present, along with several ministers seen as Mulayam loyalists and disliked by Akhilesh Yadav.As Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav hunts for peace with his father, he has been presented with a list of about 40 people that Mulayam Singh wants as candidates for the election in Uttar Pradesh.Shivpal Yadav, who is Mulayam Singh's younger brother, is not on the list of must-haves, but his son, Aditya Yadav, who is in his mid-20s, is included. So are several other Samajwadi leaders and ministers seen as Mulayam loyalists and earlier deemed unsuitable by the Chief Minister. Akhilesh Yadav has reportedly been warned that if he wants Mulayam Singh's support, he must accept the roster.More than a month ago, it was Mulayam Singh's choice of candidates that short-circuited his already-fractious relationship with his son. Aided by Shivpal Yadav, he declared what he described as the official party list of contenders for the assembly election. Akhilesh Yadav, in a version of I'm-so-over-this, then announced a competing list of candidates. Some lucky party members featured on both lists, but that was about the only good news that emerged. The weeks that followed saw father and son asking the Election Commission to reject the other as the leader of the Samajwadi Party. Yesterday, the case was won by Akhilesh Yadav.