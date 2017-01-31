Mulayam Singh's Daughter-In-Law Aparna, Husband Have Rs 23 Crore Assets

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who on Monday filed nomination from Lucknow Cantonment Assembly seat, and her husband Prateek Yadav own assets worth over Rs 23 crore, including a swanky Lamborghini car.In the affidavit filed along with her nomination paper, Aparna has showed movable assets worth over Rs 3.27 crore while that of her husband over Rs 13.41 crore.In 2015-16, Aparna and Prateek had filed income tax returns of over Rs 50.18 lakh and Rs 1.47 crore respectively.While Aparna did not have any vehicle in her name, husband Prateek has Lamborghini worth over Rs 5.23 crore for which he had taken loan of Rs 4.5 crore from Union Bank of India last month.Aparna has immovable asset of Rs 12.50 lakh with agricultural land and a building while Prateek has property worth Rs 6.15 crore.As per the affidavit, loan and dues on Aparna is of about Rs 8.54 lakh while Prateek has Rs 8.7 crore loan, including Rs 81.50 lakh from step brother and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.Aparna Yadav also has jewellery worth over Rs 1.88 crore.Aparna Yadav makes her debut in this year's Uttar Pradesh election in a tough contest from Lucknow against veteran politician Rita Bahuguna Joshi of the BJP. She is the Yadav family's 22nd member to enter politics and made a spirited defence of parivar or dynastic politics.The daughter of a former journalist, Aparna studied at Lucknow's famous Loreto Convent and then got a BA Honours degree in English Literature. She has a post graduate degree in international relations and politics from the University of Manchester in England.