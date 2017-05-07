Mulayam Singh Yadav Blames Congress For Samajwadi Party's Poor Performance

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav today blamed the alliance with the Congress for the "poor" performance of the party and said efforts should be made to strengthen the SP. He said though the Congress left no stone unturned to "ruin" his life, his son Akhilesh Yadav forged an alliance with them in the run up to the assembly polls."Alliance with Congress is responsible for the present poor state of the party. I had advised Akhilesh not to go ahead with it but he did so. The SP is itself responsible for its defeat and not the people of the state", he told reporters in Mainpuri."Congress left no stone unturned to ruin my life. It (Congress) lodged cases against me and Akhilesh forged alliance with it," the lawmaker added.To a question on his brother Shivpal Yadav deciding to form a new front, he said efforts should be made to strengthen the Samajwadi Party.Shivpal Yadav, who retained the Jaswantnagar Assembly seat during the recent elections, has said that a secular front would be formed if Akhilesh Yadav did not hand over the reins of the party back to his father in three months.The Samajwadi Party had witnessed a bitter feud between uncle Shivpal and nephew Akhilesh in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Many in the party blamed the power struggle between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Yadav for the Samajwadi Party's dismal performance.The Samajwadi Party contested the polls under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership but suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP.