Mulayam Singh Indicates Akhilesh Yadav Has the Numbers, Say Party Sources

A day after Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav submitted six boxes full of documents to the Election Commission --- proof that he has the numbers to justify his claim to the party symbol - his father and party chief Mulayam Singh asked party workers to prepare for polls, sources said. At a meeting in Delhi with his supporters, the Samajwadi Party patriarch also indicated that the numbers do not favour him, a section of the party claimed. Mulayam Singh has not been available for comment.Akhilesh Yadav's party conclave called on January 1 - where he had been declared the party chief in place father Mulayam Singh - had been attended by at least 5,000 supporters, giving momentum to the struggle for power within the party. And the Yadav senior's admission comes as the party titters on the brink of a split - the possibility of a reconciliation between the two factions has almost been despaired of by party insiders.Mr Singh, whose supporters are expected to meet the Election Commission tomorrow, reached Delhi this morning and held a meeting with brother Shivpal Yadav and close confidante Amar Singh - the two men Akhilesh Yadav has accused of acting against the party.The two factions have been in a race for acquiring the "cycle" -- the well-known election symbol of the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections which start from February 11 and will go on till March 8.The decision on who will be allotted the "cycle" depends on who has the numbers, sources have said. After being approached by both factions last week, the Election Commission has asked them to furnish proof of the support they have. A decision, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had said, will be made soon.On Saturday, the Chief Minister's mentor and uncle Ram Gopal Yadav had submitted six boxes full of documents to the Election Commission in New Delhi. He said they contained signed affidavits of party members pledging their support to the Yadav junior.