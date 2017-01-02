Mulayam Singh Yadav Says 'Never Betrayed Anyone' As War With Son Akhilesh Shifts To Delhi: 10 Points

Mulayam Singh called off the party meeting scheduled for Thursday, asked candidates to prepare for polls

Lucknow: The Yadav vs Yadav battle shifts to Delhi today where the Samajwadi Party factions led by father Mulayam Singh and son Akhilesh will stake claim to the party symbol, the "cycle." Mulayam Singh Yadav, who founded the party 25 years ago, said this morning that the "Samajwadi Party's election symbol is my signature." He has cancelled a party meeting he had called on Thursday, December 5, and has asked party candidates to head to their constituencies and prepare for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, to be announced any day this week. The meeting was likely to have been poorly attended with most party workers and leaders siding with his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.