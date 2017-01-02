Mulayam Singh Yadav Says 'Never Betrayed Anyone' As War With Son Akhilesh Shifts To Delhi: 10 Points

Mulayam Singh called off the party meeting scheduled for Thursday, asked candidates to prepare for polls
Lucknow: The Yadav vs Yadav battle shifts to Delhi today where the Samajwadi Party factions led by father Mulayam Singh and son Akhilesh will stake claim to the party symbol, the "cycle." Mulayam Singh Yadav, who founded the party 25 years ago, said this morning that the "Samajwadi Party's election symbol is my signature." He has cancelled a party meeting he had called on Thursday, December 5, and has asked party candidates to head to their constituencies and prepare for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, to be announced any day this week. The meeting was likely to have been poorly attended with most party workers and leaders siding with his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
Here are the top 10 developments in this big story:
"Nobody can accuse me of anything, I have never done anything wrong," said Mulayam Singh on Monday morning, dismissing reports that he is unwell. The 77-year-old leader has left Lucknow for Delhi along with brother Shivpal Yadav and is expected to meet politician Amar Singh, who was in London as the party split.
The Samajwadi Party split on Sunday with Akhilesh Yadav being declared top boss in place of his father at a massive show of strength in a public ground in Lucknow. Mulayam Singh Yadav has declared Akhilesh's meeting and its decisions "illegal."
The Chief Minister's staunch supporter and Mulayam's cousin Ram Gopal Yadav will visit the Election Commission in Delhi today to stake claim to the "cycle" symbol. Given that the UP assembly elections are round the corner, the Election Commission could freeze the "cycle" symbol instead of hurriedly granting it to any one side.
Akhilesh Yadav tweeted late on Sunday night, "Sometimes to protect the ones you love you must make the right decision. What I did today was a tough decision but one that I had to take." As he staged a coup in the morning, the 43-year-old repeatedly expressed his gratitude and love for his father.
At the Lucknow meeting of about 5,000 party leaders and workers on Sunday, the Akhilesh camp proposed that 78-year-old Mulayam Singh Yadav should now play the role of mentor. It also dislodged Shivpal Yadav as the party's UP chief and proposed that Amar Singh be thrown out of the party.
Most party workers and leaders have sided with Akhilesh Yadav, saying he is more likely to lead the party to a good performance in the UP elections. Those who attended his "emergency national convention" included some of Mulayam Singh's oldest associates in the party and, according to Akhilesh Yadav's camp, over 200 of the party's 229 lawmakers.
Mulayam Singh has accused Ram Gopal Yadav of misguiding his son, and on Sunday "expelled" him from the party, the third time he sacked his cousin in weeks.
On Friday, Mulayam Singh had sacked Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party after the chief minister refused to accept the candidates chosen by Mulayam Singh for the UP elections and released a list of his own. Mulayam Singh Yadav had revoked the expulsion the next day.
The split is the result of a bitter tussle for control of the party for months as Akhilesh Yadav has accused Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh of instigating his father Mulayam Singh against him.
The BJP has dismissed the Samajwadi Party feud as an elaborate "drama" to win Akhilesh Yadav public sympathy ahead of the crucial UP elections seen as a semi-final before the 2019 national election. To win a second term Akhilesh Yadav will have to get past strong challenges from the BJP and Mayawati's BSP.