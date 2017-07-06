Much Ranveer Singh, Such Wow. 10 Fab Pics Of Him - Happy Birthday

What it is, is this - here are 10 pictures from Ranveer Singh's Instagram. You're welcome

All India | Written by | Updated: July 06, 2017 14:53 IST
Ranveer Singh is a crazy chill dude, and we wouldn't have it any other way (courtesy ranveersingh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ranveer Singh turned 32 on his birthday today
  2. We know he's having a good one because he bought himself an Aston Martin
  3. Here are 10 pictures from Ranveer Singh's Instagram
It's Ranveer Singh's happy wala birthday. So as a birthday gift (to ourselves, really), we've collated our favourite 10 photos from his Instagram - plus two bonus pictures, scroll all the way to the bottom please - to feast our eyes on. Ranveer, 32 today, is Bollywood's wizard of odd. He's known as much for his maverick red carpet style and rule-breaking outfits as he is admired for performances in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ram-Leela and Lootera. Ranveer Singh is always game for a laugh, often at his own expense, and has endeared himself to pretty much everyone, fans and colleagues alike. He's a crazy chill dude, and we wouldn't have it any other way. As rumoured girlfriend (no, we haven't neglected to mention her) Deepika Padukone once told NDTV in an interview, "It is what it is."

What it is, is this - here are 10 pictures from Ranveer Singh's Instagram. You're welcome.
 
 

Stand tall #mondaymotivation

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


 
 

Grind don't stop #mondaymotivation

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


 
 

It's electric out here at Wembley! all set for the final clash ! #FACupFinals #ARSvCHE

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


 
 

u talkin' money need a hearin' aid, u talkin' bout me I don't see a shade..

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


 
 

Hot......bath #skinnydipping @kulmhotel @myswitzerlandlive #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


 
 

Loving it in Lucerne ! #mylucerne @ilove_lucerne @myswitzerlandlive #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


 
 

Hello.

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


 
 

Way-hayyy too much excitement about tonight!! Gotta try and keep my shirt on!! #BefikreInParis

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


 
 

Sloth might just be my favorite sin! lazing is amazing.... #BeBefikreDontJudge

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


 
 

Old world charm @TajMahalMumbai

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



BONUS - Young Ranveer with also young Akshay Kumar.
 
 

PRICELESS #Throwback !!! My Fanboy moment with the One & Only @akshaykumar ! #9DaysToRustom (Watch this space!)

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



BONUS BONUS - Ranveer and Deepika (forever?)
 
 

Pehchaan Kaun ?!?! @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh - we know he's having a good one because he bought himself an Aston Martin as a gift and took Deepika out for a ride.
 
ranveersingh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone photographed in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh is one of the brightest stars of the Yash Raj Films' talent and made his debut in 2017's Band Baaja Baaraat. He won the Filmfare Best Actor award for his work in Bajirao Mastani and has frequently been singled for praise by critics in other films. Ranveer was last seen in Befikre, directed by Aditya Chopra himself, a distinction of sorts. He is currently filming Padmavati, in which he plays Alauddin Khilji, with Deepika and Shahid Kapoor.
 

