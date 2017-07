Much Ranveer Singh, Such Wow. 10 Fab Pics Of Him - Happy Birthday

Ranveer Singh is a crazy chill dude, and we wouldn't have it any other way (courtesy ranveersingh )

Highlights Ranveer Singh turned 32 on his birthday today We know he's having a good one because he bought himself an Aston Martin Here are 10 pictures from Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Stand tall #mondaymotivation A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

Grind don't stop #mondaymotivation A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

It's electric out here at Wembley! all set for the final clash ! #FACupFinals #ARSvCHE A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 27, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

u talkin' money need a hearin' aid, u talkin' bout me I don't see a shade.. A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 7, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Hot......bath #skinnydipping @kulmhotel @myswitzerlandlive #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Mar 11, 2017 at 4:54am PST

Loving it in Lucerne ! #mylucerne @ilove_lucerne @myswitzerlandlive #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Hello. A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 25, 2017 at 2:16am PST

Way-hayyy too much excitement about tonight!! Gotta try and keep my shirt on!! #BefikreInParis A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 10, 2016 at 12:03am PDT

Sloth might just be my favorite sin! lazing is amazing.... #BeBefikreDontJudge A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 29, 2016 at 7:35am PDT

Old world charm @TajMahalMumbai A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 19, 2016 at 11:01am PDT

PRICELESS #Throwback !!! My Fanboy moment with the One & Only @akshaykumar ! #9DaysToRustom (Watch this space!) A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 2, 2016 at 11:23pm PDT

Pehchaan Kaun ?!?! @deepikapadukone A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 18, 2015 at 11:09am PST

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone photographed in Mumbai

It's Ranveer Singh's happy wala birthday . So as a birthday gift (to ourselves, really), we've collated our favourite 10 photos from his Instagram - plus two bonus pictures, scroll all the way to the bottom please - to feast our eyes on. Ranveer, 32 today, is Bollywood's wizard of odd. He's known as much for his maverick red carpet style and rule-breaking outfits as he is admired for performances in films such asand. Ranveer Singh is always game for a laugh, often at his own expense, and has endeared himself to pretty much everyone, fans and colleagues alike. He's a crazy chill dude, and we wouldn't have it any other way. As rumoured girlfriend (no, we haven't neglected to mention her) Deepika Padukone once told NDTV in an interview, "It is what it is."What it is, is this - here are 10 pictures from Ranveer Singh's Instagram. You're welcome.BONUS - Young Ranveer with also young Akshay Kumar.BONUS BONUS - Ranveer and Deepika (forever?)Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh - we know he's having a good one because he bought himself an Aston Martin as a gift and took Deepika out for a ride.Ranveer Singh is one of the brightest stars of the Yash Raj Films' talent and made his debut in 2017's. He won the Filmfare Best Actor award for his work inand has frequently been singled for praise by critics in other films. Ranveer was last seen in Befikre, directed by Aditya Chopra himself, a distinction of sorts. He is currently filming Padmavati, in which he plays Alauddin Khilji, with Deepika and Shahid Kapoor.