Mubarakan Trailer: Sorry, Arjun Kapoor. Chacha Anil Kapoor Is The Real Star

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Mubarakan (Image courtesy: arjunk26) New Delhi: Highlights Anil Kapoor plays Kartar Singh, Karan and Charan's uncle Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty star opposite Arjun Mubarakan releases on July 28



The trailer of Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's Mubarakan is finally out. The out-and-out comedy film is ready to take the audiences on a joy ride. Arjun Kapoor features in a double role - Karan and Charan (identical twins, just that Charan wears a turban) while Anil Kapoor plays Kartar Singh . Both Karan and Charan are Kartar's nephews. While Karan stays in London, Charan has been brought up in Chandigarh. All's well till their family starts searching for a perfect match for Karan and Charan (who already have girlfriends). Amidst the confusion, enter Kartar Singh. Sorry, Arjun. The real star in the film is your. Karan loves Ileana D'Cruz and Charan falls for Athiya Shetty. However, Kartar Singh has a solution.Meet Karan, Charan and Kartar Singh here.Anil Kapoor =inhas been shot in London and Punjab. This is the first time that the- Anil and Arjun Kapoor have collaborated for a film.This is Anil Kapoor's fifth film with director Anees Bazmee. They have previously worked in films likeandRatna Pathak Shah,'s Rahul Dev and television actor Karan Kundra are also part of the film.Of the film's trailer, Anees Bazmee earlier told news agency IANS, "When I make movies, I ensure that it is loved not only by the kids, but even the youth and senior citizens. I am extremely thrilled to show the trailer to my media friends and my worldwide audience."releases on July 28.