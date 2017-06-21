Mubarakan Trailer: Anil Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Have Five Million Reasons To Smile

The trailer of Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's film Mubarakan was unveiled yesterday and it has got a tremendous response from the audience. The trailer has received over five million views on YouTube and Facebook in less than 24 hours. "5 million #Mubarakans from all around the world!! Thank you all for viewing & loving the #MubarakanTrailer!! This just made my day!," wrote Anil Kapoor. The two-and-a-half minute trailer is a joy ride which gives us a sneak peek into a Punjabi family who eagerly wants to get their twins married. Arjun Kapoor features in a double role as Karan and Charan Singh. Anil Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of Arjun's onscreen uncle, Kartar Singh.
Watch the trailer of Mubarakan here:
This is the first time Anil Kapoor has collaborated with his nephew Arjun Kapoor.
Mubarakan has been directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.
Mubarakan has been widely shot in London and Punjab.
Mubarakan marks Anil Kapoor's fifth collaboration with filmmaker Anees Bazmee. They have previously worked together in films like Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry and No Problem.
Ratna Pathak Shah, Rahul Dev and Karan Kundra are also part of the film.
Ahead of the trailer release, the actors shared short clips introducing their characters in the film.
Mubarakan is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.
Anil Kapoor last featured in 2015 movie Welcome Back, co-starring Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah.
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Half Girlfriend, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. After Mubarakan, the 31-year-old actor will feature in Kaneda along with Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh.