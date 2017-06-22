Mubarakan Title Song: Arjun Kapoor Urf Karan And Charan Present The Party Anthem

Arjun Kapoor just released the first song of his forthcoming film Mubarakan on social media. The Mubarakan title track features Arjun as Karan and Charan (both his roles), plus his chacha Anil Kapoor. The song, a peppy track, is a party anthem in the making. To nobody's surprise, Anil Kapoor adds colour to the song with his jhakaas dance moves. Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty, who play Karan and Charan's love interests in Mubarakan, are also part of the title track. Juggy D, Yash Narvekar, Badshah and Sukriti Kakar have provided playback for the song. "Time to celebrate, time to party. Here it is, #Mubarakan - The Title track just for you," Arjun tweeted while sharing the song.
Highlights
- "Time to celebrate, time to party," tweeted Arjun Kapoor
- Anil Kapoor adds colour to the song with his dance moves
- In just a day, the trailer of the film got more than 5 million views
Got the Mubarakan groove yet?
A couple of days ago, the trailer of the film was released and Anil Kapoor, who plays Kartar Singh, totally stole the limelight from Arjun and other actors. In just 24 hours, the trailer got more than 5 million views.
Here's the trailer of Mubarakan. (In the end, remember to say thank you to Kartar Singh for all the smiles).
Interestingly, Mr Kapoor plays Karan and Charan's uncle in Mubarakan. It is for the first time that both the actors have collaborated for a film. Of sharing screen space with Arjun, the 60-year-old actor told news agency PTI, "It has been a wonderful and emotional experience working with Arjun. Someone asked me if there was a rivalry between you two on sets, because you're relative. He's my brother's son. In fact, he's like my own son. But I never call him Arjun, I call him 'Arjun chachu'."
The comedy film has been shot in London and Punjab. Mubarakan also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Rahul Dev and Karan Kundra.
Mubarakan has been directed by Anees Bazmee, Anil Kapoor's fifth film with the director.
Mubarakan releases on July 28.