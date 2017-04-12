MPs Wish Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan On Her 73rd Birthday

Parliamentarians wished Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on her birthday today. Members from all parties wished her soon after the house assembled. Members stood up to wish Ms Mahajan a very happy birthday and prayed for her good health and long life. She turned 73 today. Many lawmakers even went up to wish her personally.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said he, on behalf of the entire House, wanted to convey greetings to her for her birthday. "On behalf of the entire House, I wish you a long and healthy life," he said.Ms Mahajan then thanked everyone for their greetings. Today was the also the last day of the budget session of parliament. Ms Mahajan, who had reprimanded quite a few lawmakers during the budget session, jokingly said she hopes the members didn't mind her doing so.After wishing her, TRS member Jithender Reddy said a play, based on her book 'Matoshree' and staged in the Parliament House complex yesterday, was very good. He went on to say, "I hope you too become an icon like Devi Ahilyabai."The book 'Matoshree', authored by Ms Mahajan, covers the life and times of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the Queen of the erstwhile Malwa kingdom in central India.(with inputs from PTI)