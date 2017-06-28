Mouni Roy's Instagram Is Chicken Soup For The Wanderlust Soul

TV star Mouni Roy's vacation pictures will make all those who are at work want to pack their bags and leave. The 31-year-old actress is currently holidaying in Chicago, where she is also catching up with friends, reveals her Instagram. Mouni Roy recently wrapped the shooting of her TV show Naagin 2 and flew to Chicago to soak up the sun, enjoy the sand and the lake water, let her hair down with friends and to just sit by a bonfire with some wine and a blanket for company. She has checked off all these that make for a perfect holiday but is not done yet and we don't mind as long as she updates her Instagram like the way she's been doing. The vacation pictures on Mouni's social media are everything that a wanderlust soul wants to see.
Highlights
- Mouni Roy is currently vacationing in Chicago
- Mouni Roy is on a break after wrapping the shooting schedule of Naagin 2
- Mouni Roy is also catching up with friends in Chicago
She was spotted by Lake Michigan, on the streets of Chicago, on the Navy Pier, doing yoga at the Wicker Memorial Park and shopping. She is also setting major fashion goals with her chic vacation wardrobe comprising an off shoulder olive coloured dress (oh, we like), monochrome separates (oh, we super-like), a white fringed outfit and a pastel skirt-crop top combo and more.
Here's how Mouni Roy is making Chicago look brighter:
Meanwhile, Mouni Roy has reportedly been roped in to co-star with Akshay Kumar in Gold. She is expected to wrap her vacation by August, when she is reportedly scheduled to begin shooting for the film. Mouni is one of the most popular stars of the TV industry and is best known for her roles in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin.