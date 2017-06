Mouni Roy's Instagram Is Chicken Soup For The Wanderlust Soul

Highlights Mouni Roy is currently vacationing in Chicago Mouni Roy is on a break after wrapping the shooting schedule of Naagin 2 Mouni Roy is also catching up with friends in Chicago

I have made a decision to walk under my favourite ceiling (sky) breathe the best incense (fresh air) glow in the best high lights (sun) & be the belle of the ball (earth) the writer in me (please bloom) A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

I mean A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Humming the heart jazz... A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Like a heroine in a romance novella A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Belle revolt ! Clearly too happy!! Thaanki my @amolamiadolcevita & @anishavarma for you know; ... err'ything !! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

Zen' ed out after this morning yoga food = #wannabeyogini With my soni bun @sonakshi_malik A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

This cuddling weather, the saved kisses , standing on her rooftop; imaged in my mind etc etc .. A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

TV star Mouni Roy's vacation pictures will make all those who are at work want to pack their bags and leave. The 31-year-old actress is currently holidaying in Chicago, where she is also catching up with friends, reveals her Instagram. Mouni Roy recently wrapped the shooting of her TV show Naagin 2 and flew to Chicago to soak up the sun, enjoy the sand and the lake water, let her hair down with friends and to just sit by a bonfire with some wine and a blanket for company. She has checked off all these that make for a perfect holiday but is not done yet and we don't mind as long as she updates her Instagram like the way she's been doing. The vacation pictures on Mouni's social media are everything that a wanderlust soul wants to see.She was spotted by Lake Michigan, on the streets of Chicago, on the Navy Pier, doing yoga at the Wicker Memorial Park and shopping. She is also setting major fashion goals with her chic vacation wardrobe comprising an off shoulder olive coloured dress (oh, we like), monochrome separates (oh, we super-like), a white fringed outfit and a pastel skirt-crop top combo and more.Here's how Mouni Roy is making Chicago look brighter:Meanwhile, Mouni Roy has reportedly been roped in to co-star with Akshay Kumar in Gold . She is expected to wrap her vacation by August, when she is reportedly scheduled to begin shooting for the film. Mouni is one of the most popular stars of the TV industry and is best known for her roles inand