Mouni Roy Makes Chicago Look Stunning And Sets Holiday Goals, Both At Once

After wrapping the shooting of Naagin 2, television actress Mouni Roy has taken time off from her busy schedule and is currently in Chicago for a holiday. She is accompanied by some of her friends, with whom she has Instagrammed several pictures. The actress also updated fans about the Chicago weather and her yoga classes. "This cuddling weather, the saved kisses, standing on her rooftop; imaged in my mind etc etc," read one of her captions. The last episode of Naagin 2, in which she co-starred with Karanvir Bohra, will be aired over the weekend. Naagin 2 is the sequel to her hit TV show of the same name, which ended last year. Meanwhile, the third season of the show is expected to start in November this year.
Meanwhile, several media outlets report that Mouni has been signed opposite Akshay Kumar in his next film, titled Gold. However, there is no official confirmation on Mouni's probable casting. A few months ago, it was reported that Mouni will be launched in Bollywood by Salman Khan. Mouni has made quite a few guest appearance on Bigg Boss, a reality show hosted by Salman. The 10th season of Bigg Boss went off air earlier in January.
Mouni Roy, 31, is one of the top-rated stars of the television industry. The actress debuted in 2007 with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is best-known for her role as Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. Mouni Roy has been a part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Nights Bachao and So You Think You Can Dance.