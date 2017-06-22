Mouni Roy Makes Chicago Look Stunning And Sets Holiday Goals, Both At Once

Mouni Roy is currently in Chicago for a vacation. She recently wrapped the shooting of Naagin 2

All India | Written by | Updated: June 22, 2017 19:15 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mouni Roy Makes Chicago Look Stunning And Sets Holiday Goals, Both At Once

Mouni Roy in Chicago (Image courtesy: imouniroy)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "This cuddling weather, the saved kisses," she captioned one of her posts
  2. The last episode of Naagin 2 will be aired over the weekend
  3. The third season of the show is expected to start in November this year
After wrapping the shooting of Naagin 2, television actress Mouni Roy has taken time off from her busy schedule and is currently in Chicago for a holiday. She is accompanied by some of her friends, with whom she has Instagrammed several pictures. The actress also updated fans about the Chicago weather and her yoga classes. "This cuddling weather, the saved kisses, standing on her rooftop; imaged in my mind etc etc," read one of her captions. The last episode of Naagin 2, in which she co-starred with Karanvir Bohra, will be aired over the weekend. Naagin 2 is the sequel to her hit TV show of the same name, which ended last year. Meanwhile, the third season of the show is expected to start in November this year.

Here are Mouni Roy's vacation pictures. (PS: These pictures will give you major vacation goals).
 
 

a windy witchy wednesday

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 
 

Before & (swipe ) after yoga this morn! #wannabeyogini

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 
 

This cuddling weather, the saved kisses , standing on her rooftop; imaged in my mind etc etc ..

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on



Meanwhile, several media outlets report that Mouni has been signed opposite Akshay Kumar in his next film, titled Gold. However, there is no official confirmation on Mouni's probable casting. A few months ago, it was reported that Mouni will be launched in Bollywood by Salman Khan. Mouni has made quite a few guest appearance on Bigg Boss, a reality show hosted by Salman. The 10th season of Bigg Boss went off air earlier in January.

Mouni Roy, 31, is one of the top-rated stars of the television industry. The actress debuted in 2007 with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is best-known for her role as Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. Mouni Roy has been a part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Nights Bachao and So You Think You Can Dance.
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READ'I Don't Want You To Get Shooted!': Footage Of 4-Year-Old And Mom
Mouni Roymounu roy naagin 2mouni roy vacation

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5OnePlus 5 India Launch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................