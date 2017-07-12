Mouni Roy Joins Akshay Kumar On The Sets Of Gold. Pics Here

Highlights
- Gold marks Mouni Roy's debut in Bollywood
- Mouni Roy is best known for her role in television show Naagin
- Akshay and Mouni's Gold is directed by Reema Kagti
Akshay sir and Mouni Roy snapped recently pic.twitter.com/wqsbEEt8rR— Team Akshay (@TeamAkshay) July 11, 2017
Last week, Akshay shared the first picture of himself from the first day on the sets of Gold:
Meanwhile, Mouni Roy fancied herself as a tourist in UK. She posted pictures from her visit to the Bolton Abbey and the Bronte Parsonage Museum.
Went to Charlotte Emily Anne s parsonage today. What i felt during my visit will stay with me forever. I went in very excited to see where the Bronte sisters grew up & started writing but came out feeling bittersweet. Most often the reality of a place/being leaves me more awed than the anticipation of an intoxicatingly unknown. Nevertheless, got to write some lines from "Wuthering Heights ", mark my name with the date on their "Khaataa". Museum store had some creative souvenirs.. & so it goes..
Of Mouni's role in Gold, a source told Mumbai Mirror that the Naagin actress will extensively shoot with Akshay Kumar and she "will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative."
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film will hit the screens on August 11. Akshay also has R Balki's Padman in the pipeline while 2.0 with Rajinikanth is slated for release in January 2018.