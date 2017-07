Mouni Roy Joins Akshay Kumar On The Sets Of Gold. Pics Here

Highlights Gold marks Mouni Roy's debut in Bollywood Mouni Roy is best known for her role in television show Naagin Akshay and Mouni's Gold is directed by Reema Kagti

Actors Mouni Roy and Akshay Kumar started filmingin UK. The actors were spotted on the films sets and fan clubs posted pictures on social media. The film is a fictionalized retelling of the historic 1948 Summer Olympics hockey match, in which India won its first gold medal as a free nation.is directed by Reema Kagti, who is known for films likeand. On the sets, Akshay appeared to be wearing awithwhile Mouni wore a sari with puffed-sleeve blouse, a fashion trend from the Forties and the Fifties. Take a look at Mouni and Akshay on the sets ofLast week, Akshay shared the first picture of himself from the first day on the sets of Gold Meanwhile, Mouni Roy fancied herself as a tourist in UK. She posted pictures from her visit to the Bolton Abbey and the Bronte Parsonage Museum.Of Mouni's role in, a source told Mumbai Mirror that theactress will extensively shoot with Akshay Kumar and she "will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era . She is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative."Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film will hit the screens on August 11. Akshay also has R Balki'sin the pipeline whilewith Rajinikanth is slated for release in January 2018.