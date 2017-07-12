Mouni Roy Joins Akshay Kumar On The Sets Of Gold. Pics Here

Akshay Kumar started filming Gold last week while Mouni Roy joined him recently

All India | Written by | Updated: July 12, 2017 08:51 IST
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy on the sets of Gold. (Image courtesy: Team Akshay)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Gold marks Mouni Roy's debut in Bollywood
  2. Mouni Roy is best known for her role in television show Naagin
  3. Akshay and Mouni's Gold is directed by Reema Kagti
Actors Mouni Roy and Akshay Kumar started filming Gold in UK. The actors were spotted on the films sets and fan clubs posted pictures on social media. The film is a fictionalized retelling of the historic 1948 Summer Olympics hockey match, in which India won its first gold medal as a free nation. Gold is directed by Reema Kagti, who is known for films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and Talaash. On the sets, Akshay appeared to be wearing a kurta with dhoti while Mouni wore a sari with puffed-sleeve blouse, a fashion trend from the Forties and the Fifties. Take a look at Mouni and Akshay on the sets of Gold.

 

 
 

: #AkshayKumar sir & #MouniRoy clicked on the sets of #Gold yesterday in UK.

A post shared by Akshay Kumar 24X7 (@akkistaan) on



Last week, Akshay shared the first picture of himself from the first day on the sets of Gold:

 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on



Meanwhile, Mouni Roy fancied herself as a tourist in UK. She posted pictures from her visit to the Bolton Abbey and the Bronte Parsonage Museum.

 
 

The bolton abbey and her old wordly stories (Am also thinking downton abbey & Pemberly)

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 


Of Mouni's role in Gold, a source told Mumbai Mirror that the Naagin actress will extensively shoot with Akshay Kumar and she "will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film will hit the screens on August 11. Akshay also has R Balki's Padman in the pipeline while 2.0 with Rajinikanth is slated for release in January 2018.

